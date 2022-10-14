President Murmu inaugurates multiple projects of Assam govt

The President further said that the North Eastern region is rich in natural resources. “Assam contributes 13 percent of India’s total crude oil production and15 percent of India’s total natural gas production comes from the North East. The state-of-the-art depot at Moinarband inaugurated today, will help in meeting the petroleum products requirements of the entire Barak Valley as well as of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram."

