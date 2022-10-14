President Murmu inaugurates multiple projects of Assam govt

President Murmu inaugurates multiple projects of Assam govt1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
The projects include railhead depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, two highway projects at Moinarbond, Silchar, 100 model secondary schools in tea garden
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for the various projects of the Assam government and the Union Ministries of Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Railways.
The projects include railhead depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, two highway projects at Moinarbond, Silchar, 100 model secondary schools in tea garden areas of Assam, 3000 model Anganwadi centres, and modern Cargo-cum-Coaching terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati.
She also flagged off a train from Guwahati to Lumding Pass up to Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).
The President said that the successful implementation of these schemes will provide new opportunities for business and employment, increase transportation facilities and strengthen the economy in the entire North Eastern region.
“Infrastructure is the basis of development of any state. The North Eastern region is the centre point of India’s ‘Act East Policy’. The central government is paying special attention to infrastructure and connectivity in this region. The development of Assam can be the engine of development for the entire North Eastern region," she added.
The President further said that the North Eastern region is rich in natural resources. “Assam contributes 13 percent of India’s total crude oil production and15 percent of India’s total natural gas production comes from the North East. The state-of-the-art depot at Moinarband inaugurated today, will help in meeting the petroleum products requirements of the entire Barak Valley as well as of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram."
She said that the central government is giving special attention on road and railway connectivity in all the North Eastern states including Assam. “The multiple projects related to road and railways will increase tourism opportunities apart from enhancing trade and transportation in the region."
The President added that the safety and all-round development of women and children is the sign of a civilized society. “To further strengthen the various services for women and children in Assam, 3000 Model Anganwadi centres and 100 Model Secondary Schools launched today is a commendable initiative."
