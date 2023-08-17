President Murmu launches INS ‘Vindhyagiri’ in Kolkata, 6th ship under ‘Project 17 Alpha’ of Indian Navy1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 04:06 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu launches 'Vindhyagiri', an advanced stealth frigate, at GRSE facility in West Bengal. INS ‘Vindhyagiri’ is an advanced stealth frigate, or warship. This is the sixth of seven ships built under 'Project 17 Alpha' for the Navy.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reached Kolkata, West Bengal, and launched 'Vindhyagiri', at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd's (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly river. Vindhyagiri has been named after the mountain range in Karnataka.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message