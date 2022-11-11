President Murmu launches multiple education projects in Bhubaneshwar

President Murmu launches multiple education projects in Bhubaneshwar1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
Learning in mother tongue will develop creative thinking and analytical skills among students, said President Murmu
New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday launched multiple projects of the Union Ministry of Education at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneshwar.
Addressing the occasion, the President said that these initiatives are a step forward in the direction of making education accessible to all. “It is observed that many students face difficulty in understanding technical education in English. As a result, under the National Education Policy 2020, the government has taken steps to provide technical education in the regional languages."
She added that there is no doubt that mother tongue helps intellectual development in students. “Learning in mother tongue will develop creative thinking and analytical skills among students. It will also provide equal opportunities to urban and rural students. Earlier, technical education in regional languages used to face hurdles due to non-availability of textbooks in vernacular languages. AICTE made efforts to remove this hurdle."
President Murmu said that education is a tool for empowerment. “We should ensure that every child in the country has access to education at every level. We have to do our best to make the education available to all without discrimination. Language should be an enabling factor not a hindrance for educating the students. The introduction of learning in regional and local languages will go a long way towards building a well-educated, aware and vibrant society."
“Odia is an ancient and rich language. It has a distinct literary tradition and rich vocabulary. Therefore, there will be no difficulty in getting technical education in Odia language. All Indian languages have more or less the same potential. Under the National Education Policy-2020, equal importance is given to all Indian languages," she said.
Earlier in the day, the President visited Tapoban High School. She then paid a visit to her alma mater Government Girls High School Unit-II and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II where she had stayed during her school time. The President interacted with students, teachers, alumni and inmates of the hostel.
