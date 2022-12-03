President Murmu on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Sunday

President Murmu on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Sunday1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
- President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada on 4 December
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh on December 4 and 5, the President’s Secretariat said in a statement. She will be received by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on arrival at the Vijayawada International Airport tomorrow morning.
On December 4, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada.
President Murmu will be the chief guest at the Navy Day celebration at Ramakrishna Beach in Vizag, where she will witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy and also inaugurate in virtual mode various projects of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
“On the same evening, she will witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Navy Day and virtually inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for projects of Ministries of Defence; Road Transport and Highways; and Tribal Affairs," the President’s Secretariat said.
She will then proceed to Tirupati for overnight stay. On December 5, President Murmu will visit Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.
The President will visit Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati where she will interact with students, faculty members, women achievers etc.
