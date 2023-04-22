President Murmu, PM Modi along with other leaders send greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr

President Murmu, PM Modi along with other leaders send greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr1 min read . 08:40 AM IST
- Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
President Draupadi Murmu extended her greeting to countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
President Draupadi Murmu extended her greeting to countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
"Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony. This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society," she added.
"Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony. This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society," she added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings to the citizens of India on the auspicious occasions of Akshaya Tritiya, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Parshuram Jayanti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings to the citizens of India on the auspicious occasions of Akshaya Tritiya, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Parshuram Jayanti.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed his hope that the values of unity and empathy will be strengthened in society. He has also conveyed his wishes for good health and prosperity to everyone.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed his hope that the values of unity and empathy will be strengthened in society. He has also conveyed his wishes for good health and prosperity to everyone.
In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Many many congratulations on Akshaya Tritiya. I wish that this auspicious festival associated with the tradition of beginning charity and auspicious work brings happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life."
In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Many many congratulations on Akshaya Tritiya. I wish that this auspicious festival associated with the tradition of beginning charity and auspicious work brings happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life."
Modi further extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Modi further extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti, which commemorates the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti, which commemorates the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
The name Parshuram means "Rama with an axe," and he is believed to have come to Earth to rescue it from the cruelty of the Kshatriyas. Parshuram Jayanti is observed in many regions throughout India.
The name Parshuram means "Rama with an axe," and he is believed to have come to Earth to rescue it from the cruelty of the Kshatriyas. Parshuram Jayanti is observed in many regions throughout India.
President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr saying that the festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection.
President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr saying that the festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has offered his warm wishes to the people in anticipation of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has offered his warm wishes to the people in anticipation of Eid-ul-Fitr.
"The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr promotes brotherhood and spreads the message of peace and harmony," CM Yogi said, as reported by ANI.
"The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr promotes brotherhood and spreads the message of peace and harmony," CM Yogi said, as reported by ANI.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The festival marks the beginning of Shawwal, which is the tenth month in the calendar.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The festival marks the beginning of Shawwal, which is the tenth month in the calendar.
The observation of the moon is crucial for determining the end of Ramzan and the start of Eid, which is why the festival is celebrated on different days in various regions, typically with a one-day variation.
The observation of the moon is crucial for determining the end of Ramzan and the start of Eid, which is why the festival is celebrated on different days in various regions, typically with a one-day variation.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)