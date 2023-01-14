President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings for Uttarayan, Bhogi

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings for Uttarayan, Bhogi1 min read . 02:34 PM IST
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to all those celebrating various festivals today
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the festivals of Bhogi and Uttarayan.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to all those celebrating various festivals. ‘’Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyone’s happiness and well-being,‘’ Modi said in a tweet. ‘’Greetings on Uttarayan. May there be abundance of joy in our lives,‘’ he tweeted.
President Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of the festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal, I convey my greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen living in India and abroad."
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan, Pausha Parbon and other festivals. “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Pausha Parbon. As the Sun embarks on its northward journey in Uttarayan, we celebrate our harvest season across the country with gaiety, joy and deep gratitude for nature’s bounty."
Makar Sankranti also known as Uttarayan, Maghi or simply Sankranti is observed all over India on 14 January and this marks the end of the winter solstice.
Bhogi is one of the significant harvesting festivals celebrated in many southern states on the first day of the four days of Pongal. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is usually celebrated on 13 January, just a day before Makar Sankranti.
