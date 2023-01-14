President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings for Uttarayan, Bhogi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan, Pausha Parbon and other festivals. “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Pausha Parbon. As the Sun embarks on its northward journey in Uttarayan, we celebrate our harvest season across the country with gaiety, joy and deep gratitude for nature’s bounty."