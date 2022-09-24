President Murmu presents National Service Scheme Awards for the year 2020-21

A total of forty-two awards were given today. Two universities, ten NSS units, their programme officers, and 30 NSS volunteers received the awards.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Service Scheme NSS Awards for the year 2020-21 today, September 24, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Service Scheme NSS Awards for the year 2020-21 today, September 24, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a statement.
A total of forty-two awards were given today. Two universities, ten NSS units, their programme officers, and 30 NSS volunteers received the awards.
A total of forty-two awards were given today. Two universities, ten NSS units, their programme officers, and 30 NSS volunteers received the awards.
Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur, union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, and youth affairs secretary Sanjay Kumar were also present on this occasion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur, union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, and youth affairs secretary Sanjay Kumar were also present on this occasion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports confers every year the National Service Scheme Award. Awards are conferred to recognise and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service with a view to further promoting NSS in the country.
The Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports confers every year the National Service Scheme Award. Awards are conferred to recognise and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service with a view to further promoting NSS in the country.
At present, NSS has about 40 lakh volunteers on its rolls spread over the country.
At present, NSS has about 40 lakh volunteers on its rolls spread over the country.