President Murmu takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee over her venue change in Bengal: ‘Don’t know if she is upset'

President Droupadi Murmu expressed concern about low attendance at a tribal program near Bagdogra Airport and questioned the venue change from Bidhannagar. She noted the absence of West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee and emphasised the importance of government representation during her visit.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated7 Mar 2026, 08:47 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu expresses strong displeasure after the TMC-ruled West Bengal government changed the venue of the International Santal Conference, in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Darjeeling District Administration/ANI Video Grab)
President Droupadi Murmu expresses strong displeasure after the TMC-ruled West Bengal government changed the venue of the International Santal Conference, in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Darjeeling District Administration/ANI Video Grab)(Darjeeling District Administrati)

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday raised concerns over the poor attendance at a tribal community programme organised near Bagdogra Airport. She took a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, stating she doesn't know "whether she is upset".

She also questioned why the venue had been moved from Bidhannagar and pointed out that Banerjee and other ministers from the West Bengal government were not present during her visit, according to PTI.

"Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. But I do not know why I was not allowed to come here. I do not know whether she is upset, and that is why the venue was shifted. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President said.

Also Read | Major reshuffle of Governors by President Murmu— check list

‘CM should be welcoming when the President is coming’

"Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come. The governor has changed and could not come. But because the date was fixed, I have come. But it's okay. I would like to thank you for coming here," she told the gathering.

Murmu said the programme would have been better held at Bidhannagar, noting that the venue had ample space and could have accommodated a larger number of people. She said she did not understand why the state administration had not allowed the event to be organised there and remarked that the current location made it difficult for people to attend. Murmu also suggested that the situation created an impression that the state government might not want tribal communities to participate in the event.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee wishes ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’, quotes Tagore to celebrate love

Speaking about the challenges surrounding the event, she further said that while travelling to attend the international conference, she sensed that some people were not supportive of it taking place. Murmu added that it appeared as though certain sections did not want the Santal community to progress, gain knowledge and unite to become stronger.

Murmu had been invited to attend the annual programme, which was initially planned to be held at Bidhannagar.

However, officials said the venue was later moved to Goshaipur citing security concerns and other logistical reasons.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Amrit Udyan: Opening days, time, ticket price, more

When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a small number of people were present. Gautam Deb was the sole representative of the state government at the airport to receive her. As per protocol, the chief minister or a minister from the state government is generally present to welcome the President.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest for the second consecutive day over the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaPresident Murmu takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee over her venue change in Bengal: ‘Don’t know if she is upset'
More