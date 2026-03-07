President Murmu takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee over her venue change in Bengal: ‘Don’t know if she is upset'

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday raised concerns over the poor attendance at a tribal community programme organised near Bagdogra Airport. She took a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, stating she doesn't know "whether she is upset".

She also questioned why the venue had been moved from Bidhannagar and pointed out that Banerjee and other ministers from the West Bengal government were not present during her visit, according to PTI.

"Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. But I do not know why I was not allowed to come here. I do not know whether she is upset, and that is why the venue was shifted. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President said.

‘CM should be welcoming when the President is coming’ "Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come. The governor has changed and could not come. But because the date was fixed, I have come. But it's okay. I would like to thank you for coming here," she told the gathering.

Murmu said the programme would have been better held at Bidhannagar, noting that the venue had ample space and could have accommodated a larger number of people. She said she did not understand why the state administration had not allowed the event to be organised there and remarked that the current location made it difficult for people to attend. Murmu also suggested that the situation created an impression that the state government might not want tribal communities to participate in the event.

Speaking about the challenges surrounding the event, she further said that while travelling to attend the international conference, she sensed that some people were not supportive of it taking place. Murmu added that it appeared as though certain sections did not want the Santal community to progress, gain knowledge and unite to become stronger.

Murmu had been invited to attend the annual programme, which was initially planned to be held at Bidhannagar.

However, officials said the venue was later moved to Goshaipur citing security concerns and other logistical reasons.

When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a small number of people were present. Gautam Deb was the sole representative of the state government at the airport to receive her. As per protocol, the chief minister or a minister from the state government is generally present to welcome the President.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest for the second consecutive day over the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal.