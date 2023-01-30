President Murmu to address National Commission for Women’s foundation day programme1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:46 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the 31st National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on 31 January, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the 31st National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on 31 January, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×