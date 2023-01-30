New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address the 31st National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on 31 January, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement.

“The theme of the programme is ‘Sashakt Nari Sashakt Bharat’ aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the stories of women who have excelled and paved their journey to leave a mark," the ministry said.

A panel discussion will be held with extraordinary women who have led the path of inspiration and empowerment for several others.

Through this discussion, the commission aims to provide a platform with diverse and varied exchange of dialogue focusing around gender equality in decision-making and leadership roles of women belonging to different socio-economic backgrounds.

The National Commissions, State Commissions for Women, Embassies, dignitaries from the legal fraternity, Departments of Women and Child Development, MLAs, University and College teaching faculty and students, senior officials from the police department, military and para military officials, National and State Legal Services Authority, members of the NCW advisory Committee, ex-Chairpersons and Members of the Commission, and NGOs will be a part of the event.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani and MoS WCD Munjapara Mahendrabhai will also be present on the occasion.

According to the ministry, the commission is organizing a two-day event to celebrate its 31st Foundation Day from 31 January, 2023 to 1 February, 2023.

NCW was founded in January 1992 as a statutory body under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990. It was established to review the constitutional and legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate redressal, or grievances, and advise the government on policy matters affecting women.