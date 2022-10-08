OPEN APP
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh during 8-9 October to attend Air Force Day celebrations, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday.

In the same evening, the President will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

On October 9, Murmu will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat, it said.

She will also grace the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, before returning to Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

