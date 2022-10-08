President Murmu to attend Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 11:07 AM IST
Murmu will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force and attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh during 8-9 October to attend Air Force Day celebrations, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.