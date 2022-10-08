Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  President Murmu to attend Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh

President Murmu to attend Air Force Day celebrations in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)
1 min read . 11:07 AM ISTSaurav Anand

Murmu will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force and attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh during 8-9 October to attend Air Force Day celebrations, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh during 8-9 October to attend Air Force Day celebrations, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday.

Murmu will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on Saturday.

In the same evening, the President will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

In the same evening, the President will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

On October 9, Murmu will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat, it said.

On October 9, Murmu will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat, it said.

She will also grace the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, before returning to Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will also grace the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, before returning to Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.