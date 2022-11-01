President Murmu to begin her visit to Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim on Wednesday

She will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in Aizawl on Friday. Followed by her address to the MLA of Mizoram's state assembly, President Murmu will attend the third civic reception during her visit by the Sikkim government. In Sikkim, she will inaugurate a number of state and centre sponsored development projects. Before returning to Delhi, President will join another event where she will meet women achievers and members of SHGs at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla.

