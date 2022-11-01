President Murmu to begin her visit to Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim on Wednesday

After visiting Assam and Tripura last month, President Draupadi Murmu will embark on her four-day visit to Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim on Wednesday
India's President Droupadi Murmu will begin her four-day visit to North eastern states on Wednesday.
During her visit, President Draupadi Murmu will visit Nagaland, Mozoram and Sikkim, informed Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will begin her visit by inaugurating several developmental projects related to education and infrastructure in Kohima on Wednesday. Before that, she will attend the civic reception in Kohima on Wednesday. The civic reception will be organised in her honour by the Nagaland government.
President Draupadi Murmu is also scheduled to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village. At the village, she will interact with the village council members and the members of self help groups (SHGs) on Thursday.
The day will also mark her arrival to Mizoram for the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl. In addition to this, she will also inaugurate various projects related to education in the state of Mizoram.
President will attend the civic reception hosteb by the Mizoram government at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl on Thursday evening.
She will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in Aizawl on Friday. Followed by her address to the MLA of Mizoram's state assembly, President Murmu will attend the third civic reception during her visit by the Sikkim government. In Sikkim, she will inaugurate a number of state and centre sponsored development projects. Before returning to Delhi, President will join another event where she will meet women achievers and members of SHGs at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla.
It is worth noting that this will be Draupadi Murmu's first visit to Nagaland and Assam after becoming the President of India. Last month, she visited Assam and Tripura and inaugurated several developmental projects and schools. She also inaugurated a high power impact laboratory in IIT Guwahati.
