President Murmu to confer national awards for empowerment of persons with disabilities on Saturday

Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security. It is also central to the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the annual National Awards on individuals, institutions, organisations and state/district for their achievements and work towards the empowerment of persons with disabilities (PoD) as a part of the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ celebrations on 3 December.
Every year on the occasion, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment organizes the National Awards.
“The award scheme was governed under the National Awards Rules, 2013 till 2017. It provided 7 categories of disabilities as per the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995. However, with the enforcement of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 w.e.f 19 April 2017, the number of specified disabilities increased from 7 to 21 under the new law. Accordingly, all the 21 disabilities are included under the National Award Guidelines notified in the Extraordinary Gazette of India," said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The ministry along with the department writes to the state governments/union territory administrators and central ministries/departments calling nominations for the National Awards in multiple categories. “Advertisement is also published in the national/regional language daily newspapers to give wide publicity of the awards," the ministry added.
Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security. It is also central to the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.