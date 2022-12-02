President Murmu to confer national awards for empowerment of persons with disabilities on Saturday

“The award scheme was governed under the National Awards Rules, 2013 till 2017. It provided 7 categories of disabilities as per the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995. However, with the enforcement of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 w.e.f 19 April 2017, the number of specified disabilities increased from 7 to 21 under the new law. Accordingly, all the 21 disabilities are included under the National Award Guidelines notified in the Extraordinary Gazette of India," said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

