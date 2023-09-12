New Delhi: In a momentous event set to redefine healthcare accessibility and inclusivity across the country, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign on Wednesday.

The launch will take place through a virtual event, marking a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all.

The ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. This initiative builds upon the success of the Ayushman Bharat program and signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare services.

The campaign is a collaborative effort spearheaded by gram panchayats in coordination with the Department of Health, other government departments, and local elected bodies in the rural and urban areas. Its core objective is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind.

This synergistic approach aims to saturate coverage of health services through its three components Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a virtual interaction with Health Ministers and senior officers of States and UTs to take stock of the preparations underway for the launch of Ayushman Bhav.

Mandaviya highlighted the importance of the Ayushman Bhav initiative for all states and UTs. He stressed upon the states/UTs to organize Health Melas in the Health and Wellness Centres every year and urged every medical college to hold a Health Camp at the block level. He emphasized that this would ensure that patients getting screened at the Health Melas can access timely treatment at the Health Melas.

Underlining the complementarity of cleanliness and good health, he exhorted the states to ensure that all villages hold Swachchta Drive on 2 October. He also underscored the importance of organ-donation and blood-donation which have recently been added as the sixth and seventh pillars of the Ayushman Bharat Initiative.