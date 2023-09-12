President Murmu to launch Ayushman Bhav campaign 13 September1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:33 PM IST
The Ayushman Bhav campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country.
New Delhi: In a momentous event set to redefine healthcare accessibility and inclusivity across the country, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message