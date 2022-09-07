President Murmu to launch govt’s TB elimination programme on Friday

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan aims to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards its elimination by 2025
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will virtually launch the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on Friday aimed at eliminating the disease from the country by 2025.
The President will also launch the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative which forms a vital component of the TB elimination program.
The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan aims to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards its elimination.
Besides, the Ni-kshay Mitra portal provides a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatment. The three pronged support includes nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support. Ni-kshay Mitras are those who would support TB patients and they could be different stakeholders from elected representatives, political parties, to corporates, NGOs, and individuals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call to end TB in the country five years ahead of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 2030 at the Delhi End TB Summit in March 2018.