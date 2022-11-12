President Murmu to lead Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations this year

The President will inaugurate projects of Ministry of Road and Transport , and Ministry of Power and also lay foundation stone of several Eklavya Schools virtually from Khunti, the birth place of tribal leader Birsa Munda
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15 November, said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda at a media briefing on Saturday.
“President will inaugurate projects of Ministry of Road and Transport , and Ministry of Power and also lay foundation stone of several Eklavya Schools virtually from Khunti. She will also address women SHG (selh-help group) members," the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a press release.
The Khunti district of Jharkhand is the birth place of tribal leader Birsa Munda. The government had last year declared 15 November as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to mark the birth anniversary of the leader and remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.
Munda said that celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is a step towards making a resolve to provide basic amenities, employment, education to the tribal people living in remote areas, villages when the country will complete 100 years of independence in 2047.
