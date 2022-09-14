President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London2 min read . 04:04 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London to attend the funeral of the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II
President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom on 17-19 September to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. President Murmu will be offering condolences to the longest reigning monarch of the UK.
The Queen took her last breath at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle on the Scottish highlands on 8 September.
The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey with around 2,000 guests from all across the world, including nearly 500 dignitaries. The funeral will start on 19 September at 3:30 PM (India time).
MEA said in its statement that in the 70-years reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have "evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely". She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as the Head of the Commonwealth.
President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at her demise.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission on 12 September to convey India's condolences. A day of national mourning was also observed on Sunday.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London's medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday.
The closed coffin will be placed on a catafalque, or a raised platform, in the center of Westminster Hall with royal gaurds on standing 24 ours a day at each corner of the platform. The coffin will be draped with a royal flag and adorned with royal regalia including the Imperial State Crown the queen wore for her 1953 coronation.
In the U.K., lying in state is reserved for the sovereign, queen consorts, and sometimes prime ministers. Queen Mary, King George VI and King George V were among royals who lay in state at Westminster Hall. Winston Churchill was the only British prime minister to have a lying-in-state ceremony in the 20th century.
The last person to lie in state in Britain was Elizabeth's mother, known as the Queen Mother. Some 200,000 people paid their respects to her over three days when she died in 2002.
(With inputs from wire agencies)
