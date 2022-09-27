President Murmu unveils foundation stone for ICMR-NIV South Zone

President Murmu said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has provided exemplary support for effective Covid management and is expanding its research infrastructure. National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is also taking all possible steps to increase R&D in the field of virology. “NIV has been designated as one of the collaborating laboratories of the World Health Organization (WHO). The expansion of NIV through zonal campuses across the country catering to the demands in different geographical regions is praiseworthy."