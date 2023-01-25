President Murmu urges people to consider voting as their contribution to nation building1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:54 PM IST
The President said that it is a great achievement of our election process and our democracy that the active participation of women in the democratic process is continuously increasing.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged all citizens to consider voting as their contribution to nation-building and said one must vote with the spirit of ‘nation paramount’.
