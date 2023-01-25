New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged all citizens to consider voting as their contribution to nation-building and said one must vote with the spirit of ‘nation paramount’.

Addressing an event to mark the 13th National Voters’ Day, the President said that it is a great achievement of our election process and our democracy that the active participation of women in the democratic process is continuously increasing.

In the 2019 general election, the number of female voters was slightly higher than that of males.

“Also noteworthy is the fact that for the first time in the history of our Parliament, both the Houses together, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed the hundred mark. From Gram Panchayat to Parliament, women are contributing significantly. Their participation and numbers should increase further," Murmu said.

The President said that social revolution has been possible in our country during the past seven decades through the election process. It is a great success of our democracy that the common voter living in remote areas feels that he/she has a major role in deciding who would and how they would govern the country or state.

Murmu said that our democracy is continuously moving forward towards achieving the objectives of social, economic and political justice enshrined in the Constitution. She expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of the Election Commission and all other participants, our democracy would become stronger.

The President said that the motto of the Election Commission ‘no voter to be left behind’ to motivate the voters, is commendable. This sentence explains the goal of the Election Commission to make the voting process easier for all voters.

During the event, President Murmu presented the national awards for the year 2022.

National awards for the best electoral practices will be presented to state and district level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2022 in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management, accessible election, electoral roll and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.

National awards will also be given to important stakeholders like government departments, and media organisations for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.