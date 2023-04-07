President Murmu urges people to keep elephant corridors free from obstruction

President Murmu urges people to keep elephant corridors free from obstruction1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- Murmu said human society will be benefited through elephant conservation and it would also help in addressing the climate change issue.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said people should protect elephants, conserve their natural habitats and keep elephant corridors free from obstruction.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said people should protect elephants, conserve their natural habitats and keep elephant corridors free from obstruction.
Inaugurating a two-day ‘Gaj Utsav-2023’ on Friday at the Kaziranga National Park, she said the human-elephant conflict has been an issue for centuries. “When we analyze this conflict, it is found that a barrier created in the natural habitat or movement of elephants is the root cause. Therefore, the responsibility of this conflict lies with the human society."
Inaugurating a two-day ‘Gaj Utsav-2023’ on Friday at the Kaziranga National Park, she said the human-elephant conflict has been an issue for centuries. “When we analyze this conflict, it is found that a barrier created in the natural habitat or movement of elephants is the root cause. Therefore, the responsibility of this conflict lies with the human society."
Solving the problems related to human-elephant conflict is the aim of project elephant, she said and added that human society will be benefited through elephant conservation and it would also help in addressing the climate change issue.
Solving the problems related to human-elephant conflict is the aim of project elephant, she said and added that human society will be benefited through elephant conservation and it would also help in addressing the climate change issue.
President Murmu said that the actions which are in the interest of nature, animals and birds, are also in the interest of humanity and Mother Earth. The forests and green areas of Elephant Reserves are very effective carbon sinks. Therefore, it can be said that all of us will be benefited by the conservation of elephants and it will also help in facing the challenges of climate change. Participation of society along with the government is necessary in such efforts.
President Murmu said that the actions which are in the interest of nature, animals and birds, are also in the interest of humanity and Mother Earth. The forests and green areas of Elephant Reserves are very effective carbon sinks. Therefore, it can be said that all of us will be benefited by the conservation of elephants and it will also help in facing the challenges of climate change. Participation of society along with the government is necessary in such efforts.
She said that Kaziranga and Manas National Parks of Assam are invaluable heritage not only of India but of the whole world. That is why these have been given the status of ‘World Heritage Site’ by UNESCO.
She said that Kaziranga and Manas National Parks of Assam are invaluable heritage not only of India but of the whole world. That is why these have been given the status of ‘World Heritage Site’ by UNESCO.
President Murmu noted that Assam has the second largest population of wild elephants in the country. Therefore Kaziranga is a very apt place for organizing the Gaj-Utsav. She emphasized that for the success of Project Elephant and Gaj-Utsav, all the stakeholders would have to move forward together.
President Murmu noted that Assam has the second largest population of wild elephants in the country. Therefore Kaziranga is a very apt place for organizing the Gaj-Utsav. She emphasized that for the success of Project Elephant and Gaj-Utsav, all the stakeholders would have to move forward together.