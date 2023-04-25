President Murmu encourages ICAS officers to uphold public financial management1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Murmu highlighted the ICAS’s contribution to ensuring financial accountability and transparency within the government by implementing robust accounting processes and reports.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met with Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officers from the 2018-2021 batches at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, according to the President’s Secretariat.
