President Murmu encourages ICAS officers to uphold public financial management

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST Livemint
President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Murmu highlighted the ICAS’s contribution to ensuring financial accountability and transparency within the government by implementing robust accounting processes and reports.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met with Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officers from the 2018-2021 batches at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, according to the President’s Secretariat.

During her address, President Murmu emphasized the significant role these young officers would play in the nation’s financial administration, urging them to pursue excellence in public governance and maintain the values outlined in the Constitution. She stressed the importance of understanding their job’s purpose and working toward public welfare and inclusive development, regardless of their assigned department or organization.

Murmu highlighted the ICAS’s contribution to ensuring financial accountability and transparency within the government by implementing robust accounting processes and reports. She noted that a strong public financial management system is crucial for promoting equitable and inclusive development, and urged the ICAS officers to create systems that could serve as international models.

The president also acknowledged the transformative impact of technology and automation on governance in India, citing increased transparency and accountability as a result of digitization and online service delivery. She encouraged the officers to embrace advancements such as new accounting software and cloud storage technologies to further streamline and improve the accuracy of accounting processes

