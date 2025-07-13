Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Meenakshi Jain among four members nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu nominated four members to the Rajya Sabha. The list of these nominated members was released in a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs later Saturday, July 12.

According to the The President nominated four persons to the Rajya Sabha under powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution. These nominations come in the wake of vacancies created due to the retirement of previously nominated members.

Meet the 4 leaders nominated to the Rajya Sabha? The list included names of:

1. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is the Former Foreign Secretary

2. Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic

3. Ujjwal Devram Nikam, , a renowned public prosecutor known for handling high-profile criminal cases

4. C. Sadanandan Maste, a senior social worker and educationist from Kerala