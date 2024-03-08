President nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha, PM Modi informs

Philanthropist Sudha Murthy has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post on March 8.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said he was delighted that Murty has been nominated to the Upper House. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’ (Women Power), the prime minister said. “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," the post by the prime minister read.

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services. The nomination of Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha announced by Prime Minister Modi comes on International Women’s Day.

Also Read : International Women's Day 2024: Forgot gift for ‘her’? Check last-minute gift ideas here

Murty, 73, is a celebrated philanthropist and author and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Murty's husband Narayana Murthy is the founder of IT giant Infosys. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is her son-in-law.

Murty was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India in 2006. In 2023, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India.

Murty began her professional career in computer science and engineering. She is a also member of the public health care initiatives of the Gates Foundation. She has founded several orphanages, participated in rural development efforts, supported the movement to provide all Karnataka government schools with computer and library facilities, and established Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!