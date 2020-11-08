President, PM Modi congratulate Biden, Harris on US election win

NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a chorus of voices from India on Sunday congratulating US president elect Joseph Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris who is of Indian and Jamaican descent.

Modi’s messages of congratulations were posted on Twitter early Sunday, hours after it became clear that the former Vice President had won Pennsylvania to clinch the presidency.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," Modi said in a Twitter post.

“Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," he added in a second post.

Kovind in his message said: “My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations." This was also a Twitter post.

Biden as Vice President in the Barack Obama administration had visited India in July 2013 and during that trip set an ambitious target of $500 billion for bilateral trade.

Ties between India and the US have been warming steadily since the year 2000 with five US presidential visits till 2020 that included both Democratic and Republican presidents.

Last week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava had said that “successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of this relationship even higher."

“India US relations rest on strong foundations and relations encompass cooperation in every area extending from strategic to defence to investment to trade and people to people ties," he added.

Others who posted messages of congratulations included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Punjab state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

“Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi said in the first of two Twitter posts.

“Congratulations, Vice-President-elect

@KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi said in the second post.

In his message, Singh said: “I congratulate the new President elect of the United States of America @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. A triumph of democracy and proud moment for us in India to particularly see Ms. Harris create history and be elected as the first woman VP of the USA."

The Indian American community in the US is estimated to be about four million strong with a sizeable proportion of those having origins or family connections in Punjab.

