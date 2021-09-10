President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new governors in four states according to press communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) has been appointed as the Governor of Uttarakhand after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation from the post. Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, who retired as the deputy chief of Army, was on Thursday appointed the governor of Uttarakhand, a post which fell vacant after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation.

A graduate from the Defence Services Staff Course and National Defence College, Lt Gen Singh has done two M.Phils from Chennai and Indore universities besides being a research scholar on India-China Boundary Issue in the Institute of Chinese Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, during his study leave from the Indian Army.

President Ram Nath Kovind also ordered shuffling of governors of some states which includes shifting Banwarilal Purohit from Tamil Nadu to Punjab. He was earlier holding additional charge of Punjab.

The Centre's interlocutor and retired IPS officer RN Ravi has been shifted from Nagaland to Tamil Nadu as its new governor.

Jagdish Mukhi, at present governor of Assam, has been appointed to discharge the functions of the governor of Nagaland in addition to his charge till a fresh appointment is made, the communique said.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

