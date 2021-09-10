Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) has been appointed as the Governor of Uttarakhand after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation from the post. Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, who retired as the deputy chief of Army, was on Thursday appointed the governor of Uttarakhand, a post which fell vacant after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation.

