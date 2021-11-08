President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma awards in Rashtrapati Bhawan today

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma awards in Rashtrapati Bhawan today1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
- 119 Padma Awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind this year.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar among the attendees.
The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.
119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.
