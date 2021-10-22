President Ram Nath Kovind, his family visit Khadi Mall in Patna

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family visited Khadi Mall in Patna, Bihar on Friday. He was received by Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain. Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi's Statue and tried their hand at the eight spindle charkha at the Khadi Mall.

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Bihar for the centenary celebrations of the state's Legislative Assembly.

Earlier in a day, he laid the foundation stone for Shatabdi Smriti Stambh and planted a sapling of Mahabodhi Tree in the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Smt Savita Kovind visited Bihar Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Patna. They paid homage to Bapu's Statue and tried their hand at the eight spindle charkha at the Khadi Mall. pic.twitter.com/KNy48W7lKi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 22, 2021

While speaking about Bihar's contribution to democracy, the President said that he is proud that Bihar has been the land of the world's first democracy. Lord Buddha taught wisdom and compassion to the early republics of the world. Also, based on the democratic system of those republics, Lord Buddha set the rules of 'Sanghas'.

The President said that Bihar has been a land of talented people. A great tradition that made the whole country proud was established on this land by world-class education centres like Nalanda, Vikramshila and Odantapuri, scientists like Aryabhata, policymakers like Chanakya and other great personalities. He said that the people of Bihar have a rich legacy and now it is their responsibility to carry it forward.

Speaking about the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Bihar, the President said that in Constitution, the duty of the State to improve public health is clearly mentioned under the 'Directive Principles of State Policy. This duty also includes the prohibition of the consumption of liquor and substances injurious to health. By giving the status of law to this Constitutional Article based on the principles of Gandhiji, the Bihar Legislative Assembly has taken a very good step in the interest of public health and society, especially in the favour of women from weaker sections

Conveying his Deepawali and Chhath Puja greetings in advance, the President said that Chhath Puja has now become a global festival. From Nawada to New Jersey and from Begusarai to Boston, Chhath Maiya is worshipped on a large scale. This is proof that the industrious people associated with the culture of Bihar have made their place on the world stage.

Later, President Kovind reached Takht Harmandir Saheb in Patna to pay obeisance to Guru Granth Saheb. Kovind had served as the Governor of Bihar from August 15, 2015 to June 20, 2017.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.