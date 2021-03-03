President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday took the first jab of coronavirus vaccine at RR Hospital in the national capital, two days after India commenced its second phase of the vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against Covid-19.

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took the first jab of the Covi-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Sanquelim.

He further appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

"Received the first dose for #COVID19 vaccine today at PHC Sankhali. I once again appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. Let us together eradicate #COVID19 from Goa," Goa CM tweeted.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

Several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan have also received their first COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,56,20,749 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

