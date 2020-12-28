OPEN APP
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind shares video of jog on Diu Beach

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 11:31 AM IST Staff Writer

President Kovind on Sunday visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort

President Ram Nath Kovind today shared a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach in Diu. In the video, President Kovind could be seen jogging on the beach-side, donning a white kurta pajama. Giving out a message to maintain good health, the President said 2020 was a difficult year and that we all should rise together as we enter 2021.

"Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning. As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted along with the video.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory of Diu. On Sunday, he visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit.

The president was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the 'Blue Flag' certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education.

Kovind later visited Diu Fort and inaugurated a light-and-sound show, and then saw a cultural programme staged there.

