President Ram Nath Kovind shares video of jog on Diu Beach

President Ram Nath Kovind today shared a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach in Diu. In the video, President Kovind could be seen jogging on the beach-side, donning a white kurta pajama. Giving out a message to maintain good health, the President said 2020 was a difficult year and that we all should rise together as we enter 2021.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory of Diu. On Sunday, he visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit.

The president was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the 'Blue Flag' certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education.

Kovind later visited Diu Fort and inaugurated a light-and-sound show, and then saw a cultural programme staged there.