President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Kerala from 21 to 24 December1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 10:15 PM IST
- The President will address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on Tuesday
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24. He will address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on Tuesday. He will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Wednesday (22 December).
On December 23, the President will unveil a statue of PN Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram.
