President Ram Nath Kovind turns 75, wishes pour in from all corners

NEW DELHI : Greetings for President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday poured in from leaders across parties. Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others wished the President on his birthday.

Prez Kovind was born on 1 October, 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. He succeeded late Pranab Mukherjee. Kovind's tenure will continue till 2022.

Kovind is the second Dalit President of India after KR Narayanan who held the same post back in 1997. Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 before becoming the President of the country.

PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu pray for his long life

Wishing the President, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life."

CM Kejriwal wrote, "Birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. God bless you with a long and healthy life, Sir."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished President Kovind on his birthday.

The president said he was deeply touched by the birthday wishes and kind words he received from fellow citizens and friends, which gives him strength to serve the nation with deep gratitude and humility.

“Deeply touched by the birthday wishes and kind words I have received today from so many fellow citizens and friends. Your love and affection gives me strength to serve our people and our nation with deep gratitude and great humility. Thank you very much!," the president tweeted.

