President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up following chest discomfort1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2021, 01:45 PM IST
The hospital authorities have said that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation
The hospital authorities have said that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation
President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army (R&R Hospital) on Friday after complaining of discomfort in the chest. His condition is said to be stable.
The hospital authorities have said that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.
Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states
"President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," said the army hospital.
More details awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.