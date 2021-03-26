President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army (R&R Hospital) on Friday after complaining of discomfort in the chest. His condition is said to be stable.

The hospital authorities have said that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," said the army hospital.

More details awaited.





