Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up following chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up following chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind
1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Staff Writer

The hospital authorities have said that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation

President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army (R&R Hospital) on Friday after complaining of discomfort in the chest. His condition is said to be stable.

President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army (R&R Hospital) on Friday after complaining of discomfort in the chest. His condition is said to be stable.

The hospital authorities have said that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The hospital authorities have said that the president is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," said the army hospital.

More details awaited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.