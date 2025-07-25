President Rule extended in Manipur by another 6 months

President’s Rule in Manipur has been extended by another six months, following a resolution introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.

The extension will come into effect from August 13, 2025.

According to the official notice, it stated, “That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the February 13, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025.”

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, shortly after former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned, largely due to mounting political pressure from fellow BJP MLAs belonging to the Meitei community who opposed his leadership.

The current move to extend President’s Rule comes amid ongoing efforts by Meitei and Naga MLAs from the ruling NDA to push for the reinstatement of an elected government in the state.

Under Article 356(3) of the Constitution, President’s Rule is implemented through the Governor’s office, typically lasts for six months and can be renewed every six months with Parliament's approval, for a maximum duration of three years.

Meanwhile, the ethnic conflict that broke out on May 3, 2023, between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities has led to over 250 deaths and forced more than 60,000 people to flee their homes.

In a separate incident, security forces arrested eight militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal West, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal and Chandel districts on Thursday.

The police said that security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts since the ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Officials said that in 2022 and 2023, ex-CM Biren Singh had carried out massive eviction drives against encroachments on reserve forest areas and government lands in both hill and valley districts. The drive triggered widespread organised agitation by members of the Kuki and Zo communities.