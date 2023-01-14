A junior engineer with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has been suspended after she tried breach security protocol and tried to touch President Droupadi Murmu's feet in Rajasthan. The incident occurred on January 4.
A junior engineer with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has been suspended after she tried breach security protocol and tried to touch President Droupadi Murmu's feet in Rajasthan. The incident occurred on January 4.
A week after the incident, the state government suspended the junior engineer who tried to touch her feet.
A week after the incident, the state government suspended the junior engineer who tried to touch her feet.
Chief Engineer Administration Water Supply Department issued a suspension order on January 12 for Junior Engineer Amba Seoul, as reported by ANI. On January 4, 2023, the President had come to grace the inauguration of the 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan.
Chief Engineer Administration Water Supply Department issued a suspension order on January 12 for Junior Engineer Amba Seoul, as reported by ANI. On January 4, 2023, the President had come to grace the inauguration of the 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan.
Here's a video of the incident
Here's a video of the incident
In the video, it is seen that the junior engineer stepped forward and tried to touch her feet, but was stopped by the president's security. The local police had let her off following by a formal inquiry.
In the video, it is seen that the junior engineer stepped forward and tried to touch her feet, but was stopped by the president's security. The local police had let her off following by a formal inquiry.
As per the suspension order by the chief engineer (administration), PHED read, "Amba Seoul, Junior Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Rohet, district Pali, had violated the protocol by trying to touch the feet of the President at the helipad during the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Rohet on January 4. Therefore, the undersigned, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 342 of Rule 958 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal), we hereby order the suspension of the said Amba Seoul, junior accused with immediate effect."
As per the suspension order by the chief engineer (administration), PHED read, "Amba Seoul, Junior Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Rohet, district Pali, had violated the protocol by trying to touch the feet of the President at the helipad during the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Rohet on January 4. Therefore, the undersigned, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 342 of Rule 958 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal), we hereby order the suspension of the said Amba Seoul, junior accused with immediate effect."
Siyol was at the venue to take care of the water arrangements. But breaching the security grid of the president, she managed to reach the front line of officials who were there to welcome the president.
Siyol was at the venue to take care of the water arrangements. But breaching the security grid of the president, she managed to reach the front line of officials who were there to welcome the president.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.