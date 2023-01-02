President Xi warns of tough Covid fight in China, here's what he said

President Xi warns of tough Covid fight in China, here's what he said2 min read . 06:33 AM IST
China President Xi Jinping said China is in a new phase of Covid control and has adapted after following a science-based and targeted approach.
After weeks of silence on a virus policy pivot that has infected hundreds of millions and delivered a severe blow to economic activity in China, President Xi Jinping said that tough challenges remain in the country's fight against Covid-19 and acknowledged divisions in society that led to rare spontaneous protests.
Addressing the nation on New Year, the President said China is in a new phase of Covid control and has adapted after following a science-based and targeted approach, according to Bloomberg news.
However, the day before, he said the nation's strategy had been “optimized" to protect people’s lives and minimize economic costs.
On December 7, the government took definitive easing steps from its harsh zero-Covid policy, which had included snap lockdowns, frequent mass testing and largely closed borders.
Xi had repeatedly defended the strategy despite mounting economic costs, including as late as mid-October. But on Saturday, the Chinese leader addressed the hardships endured by the nation’s people during strict lockdowns, as well as in the rapid spread of Covid, as per Bloomberg reports.
“Since Covid-19 struck, we have put the people first and put life first all along," Xi said. “With extraordinary efforts, we have prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone. We have now entered a new phase of Covid response where tough challenges remain," Xi said.
In his speech, Xi indirectly referred to the protests and said that it’s “only natural" for the country’s 1.4 billion people to have different concerns and views on some issues. “What matters is that we build consensus through communication and consultation," he said.
On top of repeated Covid outbreaks, China’s economy in 2022 muddled through a persistent property market slump, sluggish consumer demand and waning overseas appetite for its goods.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
