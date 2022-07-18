Presidential Election 2022: Ailing Manmohan Singh comes in wheelchair to cast vote2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 03:07 PM IST
Social media is flooded with photos of the former prime minister Manmohan Singh entering Parliament in a wheelchair.
Dr. Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister, is 89 years old and arrived in a wheelchair to vote in the 2022 presidential election. Singh hasn't been in the spotlight since testing positive for Covid last year due to health issues.