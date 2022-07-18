On July 18 morning, voting began for the presidential election, in which the NDA's Droupadi Murmu is running against the united opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The presidential election was also being held in a number of state assemblies, and early voters there included Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, M. K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

