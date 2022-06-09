Presidential election 2022: Voting, result and other dates. Key takeaways

Setting in motion the process for the 16th presidential election, the Election Commission Thursday said the election to choose the next President of India will be held on July 18, and counting, if needed, will be held on July 21. The term of office of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on 24 July, 2022 and hence the new president has to be sworn in by July 25, the Election Commission added.

