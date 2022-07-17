Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, while referring to Murmu and comparing with Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, said that polls will be held for the election of the President and not to install "any statue" in Rashtrapati Bhavan. "We don't want any statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan, we are electing the President. You must have always heard Yashwant Sinha but we have never heard the voice of the presidential candidate(Droupadi Murmu) of the ruling party," the RJD leader said on Saturday. Further asking media persons, Tejashwi said, "neither they nor the media have ever heard Murmu."