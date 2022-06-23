Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Presidential Polls 2022: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu meets PM Modi

Presidential Polls 2022: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu meets PM Modi

BJP-led NDA announces Draupadi Murmu name as presidential candidate.
1 min read . 03:46 PM ISTLivemint

  • If Murmu wins the Presidential elections, she will be the first tribal president and the youngest too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 June met National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the national capital. Murmu will file her nomination on 24 June.

If Murmu wins the Presidential elections, she will be the first tribal president and the youngest too. Also, the former governor of Jharkhand, will be the first president who was born post-independence.

Against Mummu, the opposition's Yashwant Sinha is contesting for the top post. According to the latest official figures, the BJP on its own has 393 MPs from both houses, excluding four nominated Rajya Sabha members who cannot vote. The total current strength from both houses stands at 776. Data points out that Murmu has a bigger chance of winning.

ALSO READ: BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets Z+ security cover. Here's why

Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal has backed Murmu and several other regional parties, including AIADMK, and the YSRCP are mulling to support Draupadi Murmu's candidature.

Apart from this, the ruling BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance will support BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The election will be held on 18 July to elect incumbent Kovind's successor and the result of the election will be out on 21 July. The nominations can be filed till 29 June.

