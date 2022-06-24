Presidential Polls: Droupadi Murmu files her nomination papers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also in the national capital to be part of the nomination filing of presidential candidates said that NDA has taken an appropriate decision as it will send a good message to tribal sections of society. "Droupadi Murmu is NDA's candidate for Presidential elections. She is from a humble background, is well educated and has good skills as a legislator. NDA has taken an appropriate decision, it will send a good message to tribal sections of society," said Bommai.