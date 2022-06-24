Presidential Polls: Droupadi Murmu files her nomination papers

Presidential Polls: Droupadi Murmu files her nomination papers2 min read . 01:12 PM IST
- NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other BJP leaders
The National Democratic Alliance Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other BJP leaders. The Union cabinet ministers and chief minister of Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA ruled states were present at the Parliament building for the nomination, news agency ANI reported.
If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. She is a seasoned politician from Odisha coupled with an extensive background in the field of academics reflects that she will uplift the tribal sections of the country.
Droupadi Murmu, who was declared BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister and Prime Minister of the country is tipped to be her first proposer.
The BJP has prepared four set of nominations for Murmu's candidature. Besides the prime minister, senior Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were the signatories on the nomination papers.
Chief ministers of all BJP-led states, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat's Bhupender Patel, as well as virtually the entire band of the party's women and tribal MPs and legislators were also said to be signatories. Besides the complement of NDA leaders, YSR Congress' Vijaysai Reddy and BJD leader Sasmit Patra, who are are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.
AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam and JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh reached Parliament early. Notably, every set of nomination to a president has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives.
Meanwhile, she will face opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential contest on July 18. Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. She continues to break barriers and was the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She served as Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also in the national capital to be part of the nomination filing of presidential candidates said that NDA has taken an appropriate decision as it will send a good message to tribal sections of society. "Droupadi Murmu is NDA's candidate for Presidential elections. She is from a humble background, is well educated and has good skills as a legislator. NDA has taken an appropriate decision, it will send a good message to tribal sections of society," said Bommai.
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu said that National People's Party (NPP) is supporting her candidature. "I am extremely thrilled. It has been a part of our ideology. My late father PS Sangma had once said that one day a tribal person will become the President of India. It is dream come true for all of us. We are supporting her candidature," said Sangma.
