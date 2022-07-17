The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Nearly 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India with the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on 24 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Nearly 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India with the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on 24 July.
As per early predictions, National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.
As per early predictions, National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.
With the support of regional parties such as Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AIADMK, TDP, YSRCP and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With the support of regional parties such as Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AIADMK, TDP, YSRCP and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The NDA candidate now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.
The NDA candidate now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.
If elected, Murmu will become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post. She will also be the youngest occupant of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
If elected, Murmu will become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post. She will also be the youngest occupant of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
On the other hand, Sinha has the support of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Akhilesh Yadav led-Samajwadi Party, National Conference, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rashtriya Janata Dal and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the other hand, Sinha has the support of Congress, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Akhilesh Yadav led-Samajwadi Party, National Conference, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rashtriya Janata Dal and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before naming Sinha, a former Union minister and a BJP leader, the opposition camp had approached Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and a former governor of West Bengal, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to contest the poll.
Before naming Sinha, a former Union minister and a BJP leader, the opposition camp had approached Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and a former governor of West Bengal, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to contest the poll.
After their refusal to be part of the electoral battle, Sinha, then the Trinamool Congress vice president, was named as the Opposition's candidate.
The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.
The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.
The system of a secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whip to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting.
The system of a secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whip to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting.
The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The value of the vote of an MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of the vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.
The value of the vote of an MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of the vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.
In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election.
In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election.
These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This is the reason why electronic voting machines are not used in this as well as vice presidential, Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls. The EVMs are based on a technology where they work as aggregator of votes in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
This is the reason why electronic voting machines are not used in this as well as vice presidential, Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls. The EVMs are based on a technology where they work as aggregator of votes in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
According to Election Commission's directions, while MPs will get a green-coloured ballot paper, the MLAs will get a pink ballot paper to cast vote. Separate colours help the returning officer ascertain the value of vote of each MLA and MP.
According to Election Commission's directions, while MPs will get a green-coloured ballot paper, the MLAs will get a pink ballot paper to cast vote. Separate colours help the returning officer ascertain the value of vote of each MLA and MP.
Seeking to maintain the secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters to mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Seeking to maintain the secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters to mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll.