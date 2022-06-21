Presidential Polls: Why did BJP field Draupadi Murmu against Yashwant Sinha2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:50 PM IST
- If elected, Draupadi Murmu will become the first tribal President of India and the second woman President in the country.
BJP-led NDA on Tuesday fielded former Jharkhand Governor and tribal leader Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. The announcement comes hours after opposition parties including the Congress, the NCP and the TMC picked former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.