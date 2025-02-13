President's Rule imposed in Manipur, days after BJP leader Biren Singh resigned amid ethnic violence. A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification confirmed the development on Thursday.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, in which more than 200 people have lost their lives.

"Whereas, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, have received a report from the Governor of the State of Manipur and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of that State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India (hereinafter referred to as the Constitution);

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I –

(a) assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of the that State;

(b) declare that the powers of the Legislature of the said State shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament", the official notification read.

According to reports, Centre waited for the Parliament to be adjourned to impose President’s rule in Manipur.

With PM Modi out of country and no Cabinet meeting today, Rule 12 of ‘Transaction of Business, Rules’ invoked by the PM or the Cabinet recommended President’s rule in Manipur in its last meeting.

Manipur was previously under the rule of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. In November 2024, the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support to the Biren Singh government. Singh resigned on February 9, after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

The BJP attempted to forge a consensus regarding the successor to Biren Singh, but its efforts proved unsuccessful. Amidst this leadership crisis, there were significant calls from the political opposition, including Congress, as well as from civil society members, advocating for the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur.

What is President's Rule? President's Rule in India, also known as Central Rule or Governor's Rule, refers to the suspension of a state government and the imposition of direct rule by the central government when the constitutional machinery in a state has failed.

As per Article 356 of the Constitution, imposition of President’s rule will transfer all the functions of the state government to the Centre and the function of the state legislature to Parliament.

Only the functioning of high courts will remain unchanged.

During this period, the governor becomes the constitutional head, and the Vidhan Sabha is either dissolved or prorogued.

After the resignation of Biren Singh from the post of chief minister on February 9, the governor issued an order declaring his previous directive to summon the assembly session "null and void".

Notably, parliamentary approval is necessary for the imposition of the President’s Rule on any state. The proclamation of President’s Rule should be approved in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha within two months of its issue.

What happens after President’s Rule is imposed? The governor administers the state on behalf of the president. He or she is assisted by the state’s chief secretary and other advisors/administrators whom he or she can appoint.

The state legislative assembly would be either suspended or dissolved by the president.