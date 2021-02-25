President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, MHA notifies

President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, MHA notifies1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 07:13 PM IST
- The notification came days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence
- After the President's assent, the assembly will be dissolved and further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon, the govt said
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified President's Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.
Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry following Congress fall out.
Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party came forward to stake claim to form the government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister V Narayanasamy.
Subsequently, the Lieutenant Governor had recommended President's Rule there and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.
After the President's assent, the assembly will be dissolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.
He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.
Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.
Meanwhile in Puducherry, Narayanasamy cautioned the voters against supporting the alliance comprising BJP, AINRC and AIADMK in the coming assembly polls and claimed these parties would have no qualms to merge the Union Territory with Tamil Nadu.
Addressing party workers during a demonstration, he said,"my government was toppled through undemocratic and scrupulous designs and the conspiracy hatched by the BJP in coordination with the AINRC and AIADMK."
