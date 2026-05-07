President’s Rule with fresh polls: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu proposes ‘best course’ for Tamil Nadu as Vijay seeks CM post

As efforts to form the government in Tamil Nadu pick up steam in Tamil Nadu — with Vijay firming up support from smaller parties — Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu proposed that “President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course.”

In a post he wrote on social media platform X on Thursday, Vembu wrote, “The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better.”

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election results on 4 May delivered a major upset with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party and Vijay being the giant slayer who dismantled the decades-long Dravidian duopoly in the south-Indian state.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Sridhar Vembu's proposal for Tamil Nadu's government formation? ⌵ Sridhar Vembu proposed 'President's rule with fresh elections' as the best course for Tamil Nadu. He believes any government cobbled together might be unstable due to various pressures. 2 Why does Sridhar Vembu suggest President's Rule in Tamil Nadu? ⌵ Vembu suggests President's Rule because the current numbers for forming a government don't seem to add up, leading to potential instability. He feels Tamil Nadu deserves a more stable political situation. 3 How many seats did TVK win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections? ⌵ The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. This fell short of the majority mark by 10 seats. 4 Which parties have offered support to Vijay's TVK for government formation? ⌵ The Congress has offered conditional support to TVK. However, the AIADMK has stated it will not support TVK, and the Left parties and IUML have also declined to provide support, reaffirming their support for the DMK. 5 What is the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly? ⌵ The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats, and a party or coalition needs to secure 118 seats to form a government and cross the majority mark.

As TVK registered a victory on 108 seats, it fell short of crossing the majority mark by 10 seats. Since the results became clear on 4 May, Vijay seems to be firming up support from smaller parties to form the government and take oath as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, incumbent chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin conceded defeat and tendered his resignation to the Governor on Tuesday.

The state has been witnessing rapid political developments since then.

'Time for a fresh start for BJP in Tamil Nadu' The Congress — which fought the elections in alliance with MK Stalin's DMK — decided on Wednesday to abandon this union and lend ‘conditional’ support to TVK. Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has said that it will not support TVK in its bid to form government.

In his post, Vembu wrote, “I think the TVK will come back with a super majority and if the DMK-AIADMK want to stop that, let them fight together. The BJP should fight alone, even if it leads to zero seats, time for a fresh start for the BJP in TN.”

Also Read | Tamil Nadu LIVE: All eyes on Vijay as TVK firms up support to form government

On Wednesday, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts. Sources told news agency ANI said the TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

Vijay won from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur seats, and is likely to keep the latter constituency in Chennai. With Vijay to step down from one of the two seats, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

"President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict "no cash for votes" enforcement. Then we will see who has the real mandate," Vembu wrote.

Also Read | TVK chief Vijay unlikely to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday